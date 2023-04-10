The Leeton Soldiers Club's autumn competition commenced last week with 54 players taking to the courts.
Competition will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
On Monday, Firebirds crushed Vixens without dropping a game. Gary Thompson defeated Garry Walker, Charmaine Lee was too good for Trinity Patten-Taylor and Riley Philpott beat Katie McAliece.
Giants had a 2-1 victory over Fevers, with Ondria Miller finishing strongly to overcome Nicole Onwuekwe in four and Miranda Tait outplayed Jackson Bullivant but Adrian Sheldrick lost to Alayna Croucamp.
Convincing victories to Brodie Lashbrook and Brendon Looby over Maanu Alexander and Ruby Miller respectively secured a 2-1 win for Swifts against Magpies. Jacob Mills got one back for Magpies winning a close match against Antoinette Taylor 3-1.
Wednesdays competition saw Roosters beat Panthers 2-1.
In the match-of-the-week Lizette Taylor-Gown won a cliff-hanger against Will Gray-Mills 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8.
Callum Sheldrick was too strong for Samuel Mills but Nick Croucamp lost to Cooper Boardman.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sharks overcame Cowboys 2-1 with Jacob Harrison winning a tight match over Brad Woolner 12-10, 10-12, 11-7, 11-8 and Jack Miller won the fourth game 13-11 to overcome Paul Payne.
Simone Bruno got Cowboys on the board with a 3-2 win against Cadell Thompson. Storm had a clean-sweep 3-0 victory against Eels.
Tony Naimo downed Declan Ryan in four, Maanu Alexander beat Chris Newman and Eden Reilly defeated Bear Wynn. On Thursday Cats scored a 2-1 victory over Tigers with Maanu Alexander winning the points that mattered to overcome Sean Ryan 11-8, 18-16, 12-10 and Will Nardi downed Andre Holtzhausen.
However, Isabel Thompson lost to Narelle Ryan. Declan Ryan beat Alayna Croucamp in four to lead Swans to a 2-1 win against Demons.
Hayden Farrugia was too good for Naomi Rawle but Finley Sales lost to Jason Curry. Dockers smashed Lions 3-0.
Col Thompson beat Anthony Iannelli and Marnah Cunningham had a 3-1 win over Alec Tait.
Brent Lister was down 1-2 in his match against Garry Walker but fought back to win 3-2.
