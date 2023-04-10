The Irrigator

Fifty-four players took to the court for round one of the 2023 Leeton Squash Club's autumn competition

Ondria Miller about to play a forehand shot as Nicole Onwuekwe runs across the court to make the return. Picture supplied
The Leeton Soldiers Club's autumn competition commenced last week with 54 players taking to the courts.

