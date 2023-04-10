The Irrigator

Griffith and Leeton Western Riverina Centers included in newly funded program

AW
By Allan Wilson
April 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learning Skills Advisor for Leeton Kat Vella, and Centre Manager Shiron Kirkman from the Country Universities Centre. Picture by Cai Holroyd
Learning Skills Advisor for Leeton Kat Vella, and Centre Manager Shiron Kirkman from the Country Universities Centre. Picture by Cai Holroyd

Griffith and Leeton's CUC Western Riverina centre has been included in an outreach program to be rolled out over the next two years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.