Griffith and Leeton's CUC Western Riverina centre has been included in an outreach program to be rolled out over the next two years.
The 'higher education outreach project' will see 30 universities and regional university centers work together with communities to deliver a range of locally tailored initiatives.
It comes after the project successfully obtained funding from the federal government.
CUC Western Riverina Centre manager, Shiron Kirkman, said one of the initiatives will specifically target students who are first in the family to aspire to higher education.
"There will be engaging information sessions for students and their care givers during the orientation from primary school to high school," Ms Kirkman said.
"The centre will also be a part of an exciting multi-university micro credentials program aimed at Year 10 students.
"The program will be in conjunction with Charles Sturt University and The University of Notre Dame as well as industry and local services."
Ms Kirkman pointed out research shows higher education outreach programs are more effective when well-integrated into schools at an earlier year level.
"That's well before the critical decisions of career and subject selection are made," Ms Kirkman said.
"The research has found widening participation programs not only have a positive influence on application rates to university in highly engaged schools but also student aspiration.
The University of Technology Sydney-led project is one of two higher education outreach projects targeting regional and remote communities, selected to share in $6.5 million funding from the government.
"The broad-reaching project will deliver a range of activities, including building academic and life skills, career exploration, and mentorship programs to support students to consider the higher education opportunities available to them," assistant minister for education and regional development Anthony Chisholm said.
The project will also focus on building local capacity to ensure participating communities have the resources to keep supporting local students who consider a university pathway.
"This project presents a unique opportunity to make a lasting impression on regional and remote students and to ensure that where you live is not a barrier to pursuing a university education," Mr Chisholm said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
