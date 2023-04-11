The Rankins Springs 9s title has remained in the hands of a ProTen Community Cup side after Narrandera was able to join the Springs on the shield.
The Narrandera side were able to see off challenges from Group 20 sides Yenda and TLU Sharks, and after securing first spot after the pool games, they defeated the Blueheelers once more to progress to the final against Castlereagh Cup side Cobar.
Cobar secured progression after defeating hosts Rankins Springs 18-4.
A Rowan Matthews double, along with tries to John Williams and Jakeem Morgan helped the Lizards come away with a 20-10 victory despite a strong start from the Cobar side saw the Lizards trailing 10-6 at halftime.
Narrandera was able to come home strong in the second half to secure the title with a couple of skilful tries of kicks.
Narrandera's Jack Cooper won the player of the day while Jakeem Morgan won the 100m sprint race held in the middle of the day, with D'Andre Williams winning the 'Big Man' 50m sprint race.
Results
Group Stage
Narrandera 20 TLU 8
Yenda 16 (Tom Sellars, Brock Potts, Tevita Mahe, Isaiah Little-Buerkner tries) Rankins Springs 10 (Jamie Parsons, Billy Vearing tries; Billy Vearing goal)
Narrandera 12 (D Morgan 2, Lachlan Lyons tries) Cobar 10 (Gerald Macky, Nathan McAndrew tries; 1 goal)
Rankins Springs 20 (Bart McIntyre, Todd McCarten, Billy Vearing, Josh Richards tries; Billy Vearing 2 goals) TLU 10 (Andrew Carter, Emilio Dutton tries; Ethan Williams goal)
Cobar 18 (Ash Davies 2, Zane Taylor, Tom Plater tries; Tom Plater goal) Yenda 10 (Henry Taylor, Tom Sellars tries; Glen Buerckner goal)
Knockout Stage
Elimination Final - 4th v 5th
Yenda 18 (Riley Piva, Glen Buerckner, Henry Taylor tries; Glen Buerckner, Brock Potts goals) TLU 10 (Ethan Williams, Sinell Thorpe tries; Wendall Kirby goal)
Semi-Final 1 - 2nd v 3rd
Cobar 18 (Tom Plater, Zane Taylor, Jacob King, Hamish McLoud tries; 1 goal) Rankins Springs 4 (Jamie Parsons try)
Semi-Final 2 - 1st v Winner Elimination Final
Narrandera 14 (Jakeem Morgan, Gary Ingram, Clinton Green tries; Rowan Matthews goal) Yenda 4 (George Vito try)
Final
NARRANDERA 20 (Rowan Matthews 2, John Williams, Jakeem Morgan tries; Rowan Matthews, Gary Ingram goal)
COBAR 10 (Tom Plater, Zane Taylor tries; Lachlan Ford goal)
Women's Game
Barellan 34 Rankins Springs 0
