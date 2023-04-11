LEETON'S open gardens event has shown once again why it is an Easter must-do.
Held every year on Easter Monday and hosted by the Leeton and District Water Wheel Garden Club, this year's event showcased gardens both big and small.
There were gardens in town, those on bigger properties and everything in between.
While the day started out with bright blue skies, the weather soon turned chilly, but that didn't stop residents and visitors from turning out in good numbers to check out the garden displays.
Club president Margaret Lang said while the weather turned cool, there was still people out and about enjoying the day.
"We were very happy with the day, we thank everyone for their support," Mrs Lang said.
"There were people who travelled from all over to be part of the day.
"There were visitors from Harden, Ardlethan, Narrandera, Urana, Jerilderie.
"We didn't have rain, but it did get very cold."
The event has become an Easter tradition in Leeton, having been held on Easter Monday for many years now.
Not only is it a great opportunity to take in some amazing gardens and displays, it is a chance to perhaps be inspired and ask questions of the owners.
Devonshire tea was also served at one of the gardens, as well as lunch at another, with the Leeton Town Band also providing some sweet tunes on the day.
Each garden had its own personality and flair on offer, but the day is also about raising some much-needed funds for Leeton shire community groups or charities.
Proceeds from this year's raffle will be going to the Leeton Hospital Auxiliary, with garden club members to soon decide where proceeds from the day will allocated.
"We'll work out some other groups to donate too, that's all part of the event," Mrs Lang said.
"We had some great feedback, so we're very pleased."
Next year's open gardens will return again as part of the Leeton SunRice Festival program.
