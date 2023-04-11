AS ROUND one of the Riverina Football League season nears this weekend, so too does a big fixture for the Leeton-Whitton Crows next month.
Four-time Hawthorn premiership player Grant Birchall will strap the boots on for the Crows on May 6 when they face old rivals Griffith in the MIA derby clash.
Birchall will have a busy weekend, running the water for the Brisbane Lions the night before in Melbourne before making the trek to Leeton for the match against the Swans.
Club president Rachal Broadbent said excitement was building ahead of the May 6 weekend, urging everyone to secure their tickets now for the sportsman's night after the game.
"I think everyone is keen for the season to start," she said.
"We're all looking forward to having Grant come and play in the on-off game for us. A lot of hard work goes into doing something like this, but it's all about promoting the game and getting people to the footy and involved."
It's not the first time the Crows have had a high-profile player on their books for a game.
In the past, Leeton-Whitton have also secured the services of Jason Akermanis (Brisbane Lions) and Brian Lake (Hawthorn).
Birchall played for both the Hawks and Lions during his career.
The Tasmanian was drafted as pick 14 in 2005, retiring at the end of 2021.
Birchall will be the guest speaker at the sportsman's night, which will also include a memorabilia auction.
Tickets are $40 per person, with nibbles provided. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but Broadbent encouraged fans to get in quick. The event is open to all ages.
