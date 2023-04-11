A 47-YEAR-OLD man found himself in the hands of Leeton police after allegedly stealing Leeton Shire Council property.
Police allege the man was seen to be shovelling asphalt belonging to Leeton Shire Council into buckets and placing them into a utility on Racecourse Road.
As a result, the man was issued with a criminal infringement notice for the offence of larceny.
Apart from that incident, Leeton police reported a relatively quiet Easter long weekend for the shire with no major criminal matters occurring.
Across the state, police were kept busy on and off the road as part of their annual Easter operation.
IN OTHER NEWS:
More than 5000 speeding fines were issued in NSW across the long weekend, with 187,606 breath tests conducted.
There were 326 PCA charges as a result.
Seven lives were lost in fatal accidents, with 335 major crashes reported.
