The Irrigator
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Everything you need to know about Anzac Day commemorations in Leeton shire in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 12 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton RSL Sub-branch president Luke Mahalm will lead his first official Anzac Day for the shire on April 25. Picture by Talia Pattison
Leeton RSL Sub-branch president Luke Mahalm will lead his first official Anzac Day for the shire on April 25. Picture by Talia Pattison

Anzac Day is a reverent and solemn occasion, but for returned veterans it is also one that brings back many emotions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.