Anzac Day is a reverent and solemn occasion, but for returned veterans it is also one that brings back many emotions.
Leeton's own Anzac Day services will be led by new RSL Sub-branch president Luke Mahalm, a returned veteran himself.
He said while the day was one Australians took great pride in, it was also a day where residents should offer their support to returned veterans as it is often an event that can be emotionally-charged for them.
Leeton's Anzac Day commemorations will begin with a dawn service on April 25, starting with a form up at the Wade Hotel before the service starts at 5.45am.
Later that day the community will come together for the main march and service, with a form up outside the Leeton Court House at 9.45am before the march gets under way soon after.
Groups, family members and friends of those who have served and schools will all be taking part in what will be a time to remember sacrifices given and the ongoing efforts of those serving in Australia's Armed Forces.
The guest speaker for this year's main service in Leeton will be Paul Iannelli, Ross Beecham will read the long version of The Ode and Kristy Buckingham will also read a poem on the day.
"How we are trying to run it this year is having veterans from across different generations take part in the service," Mr Mahalm said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We want to try and increase the participation of veterans and have them become part of the RSL because at the end of the day we're here to help them.
"Anzac Day means remembering mates, a lot of memories come back for returned veterans, it is an emotional day for all of us.
"We all have to join together."
The Fivebough Rural Fire Service will also be collecting donations on the day on behalf of the Leeton RSL Sub-branch.
Yanco's service will be at the hall from noon, while Whitton will hold its Anzac Day commemorations from 3pm.
There will be a continental breakfast at Leeton Soldiers Club after the dawn service, with lunch also at the club where two-up will be run by an former Navy personnel.
Proceeds from this will go towards helping veterans and their families in the Leeton shire community. Mr Mahalm encouraged residents to support one of the many Anzac Day services happening across the shire.
He said it was crucial the day continued on in the years to come not just to remember the sacrifices made in the early wars, but to pay tribute to everyone who has served since and given up so much in the name of their country.
The Sub-branch will also be out and about selling raffle tickets for its fire bucket.
