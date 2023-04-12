A FIRSTT-TIME entrant has taken out the top award at this year's Penny Paniz Acquisitive Arts Competition and Exhibition.
Chloe Boots was announced as the overall winner of the coveted arts prize, named after the late Penny Paniz.
Her oil painting, titled Single Protea, grabbed the attention of the judges for its detail and skills, with Mrs Boots now adding her name to a long list of talented artists who have taken home the prize.
This year marked the 10th anniversary of the competition and exhibition, with the winners announced during opening night on Easter Thursday.
The 2023 edition of the competition had 169 entries from 52 artists.
The short film The Penny Effect by Jason Richardson was launched on the night in conjunction with opening of the permanent Penny Paniz Room at the Leeton Museum and Art Gallery.
The room and short film has been a collaborative project between Leeton Shire Council, the Leeton Arts Society and Ms Paniz's family. The room celebrates the creative excellence and legacy of Ms Paniz.
In addition to showcasing her works and influence on Leeton's visual arts community, the space will be a feature within the museum, providing an opportunity to highlight past winners of the competition.
The exhibition will remain open to the public at the museum and gallery until April 22.
The competition and exhibition will continue on next year and will again take place over Easter.5
