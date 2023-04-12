The Irrigator

Leeton's Group 20 title defence delayed after Waratahs withdrawal

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 1:12pm
With the Waratahs' announcement that they will be sitting out the 2023 season, Group 20 has made a last-minute adjustment to the draw, including delaying the start of the season.

