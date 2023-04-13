BED 7 | BATH 2 | CAR 6
Warm and welcoming, this House of the Week property features a spectacular, renovated family home - with a twist.
"This is a property with a bonus home - two for the price of one, you could say," selling agent Julie Valenzisi said.
The easy-flow floor plans and modern finishes throughout both of these homes will suit any growing family plus the in-laws, grandparents, adult children. One could even be a bonus investment property - "to help pay the mortgage".
The first house as a Hardie plank exterior and colourbond roof, four bedrooms, an office and two living areas. The bedrooms all have built-in robes, new blinds and ceiling fans.
It has an undercover alfresco area, inground pool, renovated bathroom, a central kitchen with loads of cupboards and bench space, dishwasher, pantry and new appliances.
Extra features include ducted gas heating, ducted evaporative cooling, garden shed, water tanks, machinery shed and a chook pen.
House two has a brick exterior with a tiled roof and three bedrooms. There is a separate dining room, good-sized laundry, renovated kitchen and bathroom. Extra features include two split system R/C units, gas heating, double carport and ducted evaporative cooling.
Both homes have their own private yards and are surrounded by farm land.
