Adams Kenneally White (AKW) open new Leeton branch Advertising Feature

Chartered accountant and Leeton local, Sarah Mandaglio, will be working out of the new Adams Kenneally White (AKW) office in Leeton two days a week. Picture supplied.

Leeton locals seeking financial advice from one of their own now have the chance, with Adams Kenneally White (AKW) expanding even further into the MIA.



AKW was established in Wagga Wagga over 90 years ago with the vision of providing accounting and assurance services to help support the financial success of families within the Riverina region.



The company has since grown to have over 50 employees, operating out of nine offices across Wagga, Tumut, Griffith, Henty, Gundagai, Lake Cargelligo, Narrandera and Batlow - and now Leeton.

AKW is very excited to offer the community and surrounding areas the opportunity to access their wealth of knowledge and expertise.

Sarah Mandaglio, AKW's Griffith Branch Manager, will operate out of their new Leeton office two days a week.



Moving to Leeton nine years ago when she married a local citrus farmer, Sarah is a chartered accountant with over 12 years' experience in taxation and business advisory services.



"It's the diversity of clients that keeps our jobs interesting - whether its an individual with a start up business or a large corporation, they all come with their own unique challenges," she said.

Sarah has a particular interest in agriculture, growing up around and continuing her involvement in the family livestock and grain farm near Kamarah.



This gave her a unique insight into the opportunities and challenges faced by the region's agricultural sector.



Being treasurer for the Leeton Business Chamber doesn't stop her from loving a good day as a roustabout in the shearing shed.



AKW has a proud history of providing business, taxation, financial, audit, assurance, and risk services to clients across all states within Australia.

"We believe our philosophy 'to grow, but never lose the local identity and personal relationships with our employees, our clients, and the community which are the foundations of our practice'," Sarah said.



"This is underpinned by our motto "while we live, we grow" and represents our commitment to growth of ourselves, our clients and the communities within which we operate."

Operating in a regional environment means AKW staff can professionally interact with clients and community members across all sectors of the Riverina.



The company has substantial depth and experience, is committed to working with clients, and is responsive and transparent in the delivery of high-quality services.

"We pride ourselves in the delivery of high-quality services to our clients and we believe it is a product of our culture as a firm, our technical knowledge, our extensive experience, our ability to form strong working relationships, and our in-depth understanding and commitment to our clients," Sarah said.



AKW's office is located in the Multipurpose Centre, 3 Wade Avenue Leeton.

