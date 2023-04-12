The Irrigator

NSW Minister for Health, Ryan Park, visits Griffith, Leeton health services

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 12 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Dalton, Luke Sloane, Joanne Garlick, Carla Bailey, Rebecca Wark and NSW Health Minister Ryan Park in Griffith on Wednesday. Picture by Allan Wilson
Helen Dalton, Luke Sloane, Joanne Garlick, Carla Bailey, Rebecca Wark and NSW Health Minister Ryan Park in Griffith on Wednesday. Picture by Allan Wilson

NSW Minister for Health Ryan Park says he is committed to addressing staff shortages in MIA hospitals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.