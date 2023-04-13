THE Little Scholars Kindy Transition program at Whitton-Murrami Public School begins on
May 3. Running each Wednesday, the program is designed to help preschool age students transition to "big school" in 2024.
If interested, contact the school.
The school had a busy end of the term, participating in many activities, including Harmony Day, cross country training, a small schools rugby and netball day and NAPLAN.
The term ended with a whole school assembly, Easter hat parade, egg hunt and a special pizza lunch with ice cream dessert on the last day of school.
Whitton will once again host an Anzac Day service on April 25 at 3pm. The march to the Memorial Gates will be held, with a form up in front of the Rice Bowl Hotel prior.
Following a short service and laying of wreaths at the Memorial Gates, the service will continue at the Whitton Community Hall. Bring a plate for afternoon tea and a gold coin donation for Legacy.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Thanks to Leeton RSL Sub-branch, the Whitton school community and everyone who attends for keeping this important tradition going.
Not to forget we have our impressive soldier art installation presiding in the background.
There is a new tennis net up at the courts for anyone who would like to enjoy a hit of tennis over the holidays.
Don't forget there is a skate park, basketball rings and the other play equipment.
You could pack a picnic and use the barbecue facilities or grab some takeaway and enjoy some outdoor time over the holidays.
