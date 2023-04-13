THE time has arrived to frock up, strap on your good-time shoes and enjoy a day of racing at the Leeton Jockey Club next weekend.
Organisers will be hoping the sun shines down on the track after a string of bad luck had two meetings called off last year when the rain was really hammering the state.
With that now behind them, the Leeton Jockey Club has been spending hours upon hours making sure the track is in top shape for the horses and jockeys, as well as ensuring the grounds are in good condition for punters and race fans alike.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Leeton CopRice Cup race day is traditionally one of the biggest days on the shire's social calendar and organisers will be hoping the crowds come out in big numbers for 2023.
The Leeton Jockey Club is run by volunteers and the cup itself attracts solid fields.
Those wanting to add a little extra to their day can book a marquee site, while there will also be free children's entertainment, making it a great day out for the whole family.
While the racing on the track is expected to be of high-quality, off the field there is much happening throughout the day.
A dash of class will be added to the day with a cocktail bar on offer.
There will also be music and entertainment for those ready to kick up their heels.
Of course, what would a day at the races be without Fashions on the Field?
Residents have been urged to style their outfits to the criteria for the Fashions on the Field where they may pick up a prize across the different categories.
Gates open from 11.30am on Saturday, April 22.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.