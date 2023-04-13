The Irrigator
2023 Leeton CopRice Cup coming up on April 22

April 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Amber Fitzsimon (left) and Demi Leighton enjoy race day at the Leeton Jockey Club last year. Picture supplied
THE time has arrived to frock up, strap on your good-time shoes and enjoy a day of racing at the Leeton Jockey Club next weekend.

