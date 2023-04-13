A FRESH slate awaits the Leeton-Whitton Crows this weekend when they take to the field for their first game of the 2023 season.
While 2022 was one to forget for many reasons, it was also a learning opportunity for all involved.
With a new chapter yet to be written, the Crows are looking to build again and put into place what they hope will be a winning game plan.
Leeton-Whitton has had a solid pre-season, working with their experienced players and youth to get fit and ready for their first game against the Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong Lions, the reigning premiers.
The Crows will host the Lions on Saturday afternoon and coach Tom Groves is hoping his side will be able to push GGGM on the day.
While Leeton-Whitton haven't been able to recruit as well as surrounding clubs during the off-season, the focus has been on developing the club's up and coming talent for the years ahead.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Kabe Stockton does return to the club, but he is unavailable for the round one fixture.
The Crows sport a young forward line, but will be well supported by experienced players across the ground, including Groves, Tom Meline, Will Wakeman, Matt Rainbird and Mason Dryburgh.
"I can't fault the boys with their pre-season effort, they have been there from day dot putting in," Groves said.
"You always go into every game wanting to win. That is always the goal.
"It will be tough first up against the reigning premiers, but it's good to face them early on. We can see where we are at and where they are at as well."
Groves will be hoping Leeton-Whitton can lift themselves from the bottom of the table in 2023 and secure their first win since the 2021 season.
"We learned from last year ... a lot of young fellas got some good game time in seniors, which is always positive," he said.
"The goal is to build from there. As I said our pre-season was really good.
"We're looking for that improvement and consistency this year.
"I think we can match it with teams on our day, we just need to be consistent throughout the whole game."
