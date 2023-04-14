TEN players took to the green at the Leeton and District Bowling Club for a game of social bowls last Thursday.
Playing a game of pairs was Elaine Sullivan and Denise Naylor, who were the drawn winners.
They defeated Hilary Chambers and Lorraine Messner 20-12.
It was a close game, with the scores even, until Sullivan and Naylor achieved four shots on two consecutive ends giving them the eight-shot win.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Jan Walker, Jean Leighton and Faye Harris, playing a game of triples, defeated Dot Semmler, Jan Fitzpatrick and Patti Wakeman 13-12.
It was anyone's game with only a couple of shots the difference throughout the match.
Semmler's team were two shots ahead on the second last end when Walker's team scored the three shots needed to win the game by one.
Preparations are being made for the mixed triples tournament to be held this weekend, with 22 teams competing.
