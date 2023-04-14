THE opportunity to have a full and well-rounded education is something often taken for granted by students not only in Leeton, but across the country.
Attending higher education in a place like East Timor is considered a privilege and, at times, a rarity.
It can also be a costly experience for these people.
That is where Leeton's Friends of Luro organisation has been assisting for many years.
Schools from Leeton shire and Rotary have also played big roles in helping secondary school students gain a higher education so they can achieve not only their career goals, but help their families and often their country.
Friends of Luro secretary/treasurer Eric Hudson said without the support of these groups many students would simply not have been able to continue their schooling years and education.
"Yanco Agricultural High School, St Francis College and Leeton Rotary have supported many students from Luro (over the years)," Mr Hudson said.
"Luro is a group of villages in the mountains of East Timor.
"Leeton has maintained a friendship with Luro since 2004.
"Friends of Luro has funded many capacity building projects, responding to the friendship.
"Scholarships for students attending senior secondary schools and trainees at trade centres has been a much-requested project."
Since 2004, Friends of Luro has attracted donors for 54 students and trainees.
Donors have included members, friends, the two Leeton residential schools and Leeton Rotary.
"This year we are supporting five senior secondary students and two trades trainees," Mr Hudson said.
"Their scholarships include education and training fees as well as accommodation.
"Friends of Luro has established links with contacts in Luro and Dili and with principals at each of the education centres involved.
"Our funds go to the school and schools regularly report on the students' welfare and progress."
