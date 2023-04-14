MOTORING enthusiasts of all ages were treated to quite the sight at Leeton's MIA Cruisers Show and Shine event.
Held on Easter Saturday, the event had vehicles of all sizes, makes and models roll in to the town ovals car park to take their place not only for judging, but admiration from those walking by.
Judges had a tough time of selecting winners for each of the categories thanks to the 140-plus entrants.
"We had so much positive feedback ... I think everyone enjoyed the day," MIA Cruisers vice president David Warburton said.
"This year we spaced the vehicles out quite a way down the car park, so next year we figure we could probably fit even more in if we need to."
The event was designed not only for car, bike and truck enthusiasts, but all the general public and families.
There was showbags, piping hot coffee on a cool morning, food and more for everyone to sample while taking in the vehicles on show.
Of course, what event would be complete without some fundraising for a cause or two?
This year the MIA Cruisers presented Leeton Can Assist with a donation of $2000, with entries raising $1400 of that on the day.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Leeton's Renee Paton was also presented with $686.60 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation as she prepares to embark on a fundraising run for the group.
That money was aided by youngsters Ellena Halloran, Camilla Halloran and Ella Matthews sold tickets in a guessing competition.
