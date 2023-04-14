IT IS not possible to sum up the late Mark Ciavarella with just one word or phrase, according to those who loved him most.
Mr Ciavarella was farewelled during a special memorial service that included laughter, tears, smiles, music and a celebration of everything the late music teacher was.
Held at St Francis College, the place where he worked for many years in Leeton, the memorial was a stunning tribute to Mr Ciavarella's zest for life, his musical passion, his sporting achievements and the genuine connections he made with all who crossed his path.
Friends, family, former students and colleagues gathered in the school hall following Mr Ciavarella's sudden death in October last year.
The idea was to give him the send off he so thoroughly deserved in the place where he had brought so much of his enthusiasm, teaching and talent to life.
Musical tributes played a big part in the service, often featuring Mr Ciavarella's own words, scores or voice.
His acting, piano playing and singing chops flashed by on screen, so too did photographs of Mr Ciavarella living a full life with family and friends from across his 57 years.
Family members recalled fond memories growing up, while others detailed how his love of music and sporting abilities across many arenas made him into the kind, considerate, enthusiastic man he was.
Cousin Ross Ciavarella told those gathered he had many memories from his childhood with Mr Ciavarella that he would forever hold dear. "Mark's true talent was far more than his own musical prowess or the many other things he could effortlessly do," Ross said.
"It was his passion and ability to take the normal talents of others to be the best they could possibly be.
"He was a teacher and one of the very best."
The memorial's musical elements and listing of academic, sporting and arts and culture achievements were an astonishing display of a life lived to the full.
Mr Ciavarella's need to help people and his love of adventure was highlighted by his close friends who spoke, sharing their personal memories of the man who they said will always have a place in their heart.
Retiring St Francis College principal Seb Spina was the MC for the memorial, often injecting his own memories of the man they called "Civ" or "Mr Civ".
He outlined how Mr Ciavarella often tried to create music in the hall where the memorial itself was held, but the accoustics were "terrible".
It wasn't until efforts over the years from Mr Ciavarella, staff members and the community allowed for the purchase of blue curtains, which still exist in the hall today, that the music could finally come together in the best way.
The stage was a place Mr Ciavarella called home, but also where he could not only display his talents, but teach and guide others.
Former student Isabella Mercuri gave an emotional recollection of her memories of "Mr Civ".
"'Civ' was a man of many talents, an extraordinary teacher, mentor and friend," she said.
"Sometimes 'Civ' would get completely made at his students, especially if you hadn't practiced your instrument.
"'Civ' didn't treat us with delicacy, if anything he armed his students and thickened our skin, which taught us to believe in ourselves.
"'Civ' was a kind-hearted human being, he expressed his true emotions through his talent of music. The dedication and time he took to teach and work with his students will always be forever appreciated. He was always there for us."
As the curtain came down one final time for Mr Ciavarella and one of his favourite songs played - Africa by the band Toto - Mr Spina left those gathered with the final words of "we love you, Mark".
