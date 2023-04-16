Round two of the Leeton Squash Clubs Autumn competition was held last week and the players are getting back into the swing of things on the court.
Match of the Week went to Katie McAliece and Miranda Tait in a long five game tussle, Katie prevailing to win 11-5,7-11,15-13,10-12,11-8. Adrian Sheldrick and Ondria Miller were too strong for their opponents, both players winning 3-0 to help the Giants topple the Vixens.
The Swifts defeated the Fevers with close matches yet again. Maanu Alexander won against Brodie Lashbrook 11-7,11-9,4-11,7-11,12-10. Simone Bruno defeated Nicole Onwuekwe 11-9,11-8,6-11,9-11,11-5 and Brendon Looby had a more comfortable win by downing Jackson Bullivant 3-0.
The Firebirds defeated the Magpies, good wins going to Riley Philpot and Simone Bruno. Zac Fairweather scored some points for the Pies.
Wednesday evening and the Eels had a 3-0 clean sweep against the Roosters, the standout match was between Christopher Newman and Lizette Taylor-Gown, Newman winning 6-11,12-10,11-9,8-11,11-4. The Sharks defeated the Storm two sets to one.
Cadell Thompson had a tough match against Eden Reilly, Thompson winning 11-2,8-11,7-11,11-7,11-6. Maanu Alexander scraped home against Jack Miller, Alexander winning 11-7,10-12,11-9,7-11,12-10. Paul Payne and Simone Bruno won their matches to help the Cowboys defeat the Panthers. Cooper Boardman salvaged some pride for the Panthers by defeating Brad Woolner.
Thursday night saw the Tigers defeat the Dockers, Sean Ryan and Narelle Ryan winning for the Tigers. Garry Walker claimed some points for the Dockers by defeating Andre Holtzhausen 12-10,11-8,10-12,11-5. The Demons slayed the Lions, Naomi Rawle and Brent Lister winning well. Jackson Goman bounced back from being behind against Col Thompson, Goman winning 5-11,3-11,11-5,11-6,11-7.
Team Cats defeated the Swans, Hayden Farrugia the only player to secure points for the Swans. Maanu Alexander is hitting some form with lots of court time, Alexander downing Declan Ryan 11-8,7-11,11-8,11-6. Lizette Taylor-Gown had a real battle against Will Gray-Mills, Lizette winning 11-4,12-14,6-11,11-7,11-6.
