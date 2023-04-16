The Irrigator

Leeton Squash Club Autumn competition round two

By The Irrigator
Updated April 17 2023 - 10:08am, first published 9:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Round two of the Leeton Squash Clubs Autumn competition was held last week and the players are getting back into the swing of things on the court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.