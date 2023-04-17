While the score may have blown out at the end, Leeton-Whitton will be taking plenty of positives out of their first-round clash with GGGM Lions at Leeton Showgrounds.
The Lions were able to take a three-goal lead into the first change but hadn't been able to jump out of the gates.
The home side were able to get four goals in the second term, but with the Lions were able to break away a little to take a 31-point lead into the main break.
The Crows were able to keep Ganmain to just one goal while kicking three of their own to close the gap to 21 points heading into the final quarter.
It was neck and neck in the final term before the Lions were able to make a final charge to kick six goals in the final six minutes as they came away with a 17.17 (119) to 7.8 (50) victory.
In a young forward line, Taj Doyle had a strong game kicking three goals, while Chris Iannelli, Cooper Purtill, Jaxon Ryan and Jake Turner kicked a goal each.
The effort of the youngsters up front was one thing that stood out for coach Tom Groves.
"The top age for our forward line is 18, and the average age is 17, so it's a massive effort when they are coming up against the likes of the Walsh brothers, who are premier backmen of our comp," he said.
"The young fellas can take huge confidence out of that and now have the belief that they can match it with these high quality opponents."
That was the message that Groves was keen to convey after the 69-point defeat, he was impressed with his side's ability to match it with one of the best in the competition.
"Going into the last quarter, it was 20 points and even the first 10 minutes of the last quarter, we were still right in it, they only kicked one goal," he said.
"They kicked six goals in the final seven minutes, which blew out the score.
"Throughout the day, the boys were able to stay with them, and we always had an answer for them, and we never gave up with is a great attitude from the boys."
It was a special day for Jaxon and Blake Ryan who made their first-grade debut on their 18th birthday, while Chase Neutze and Josh Stevens also pulled on the Crows colours for the first time.
