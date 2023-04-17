Heavy greens greeted the twenty four participants in the Soldiers Thursday Social Bowls Day last week.
Close games were the call of the day with a classic being recorded on rink nine where Ken Hillier's outfit came from behind to record an 18 - 16 win over Ken O'Connell, Rob Graham and John Constantine.
Despite Margaret McKenzie's heroics on rink eleven her team eventually succumbed to the very formidable pairing of Ted Butler and Rob O'Callaghan, going down 18 - 13 after an even contest.
Len Clare controlled proceedings on rink ten proving too good for David Noad winning convincingly 18 - 13 after superb performances from teammates Betty Howard and Tony Wood.
A Mick McAliece wrong bias proved the turning point in his side's loss to Terry Dale and Bill Watt. Down by two shots with just two ends to play, Dale and Watt won the final two ends to register a 20 - 17 win.Wrong biases for the afternoon were recorded by McAliece and Bob Hermes.
The third week of the club singles championship have now been completed with Leo Plant proving too strong for Bruce Dale 31 - 19, Len Eason scoring a 31 - 30 victory in a nail biter against Phil Morris and Terry Dale having a 31 - 24 win over Ken O'Connell.
Club veteran David Noad also progressed with a 31 - 23 victory over Ashley McAliece.
Nominations are now being taken for the club's minor singles championship.
