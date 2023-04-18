It was a tough start to the A Grade season for the Leeton-Whitton Crows as they fell to a 25-goal defeat at the hands of GGGM Lions.
It was a young side that took to the court with three players, Emily Looby, Sophie Cross and Amelia Irvin, making their debut in the A-grade side.
They made a good account for themselves but weren't quite able to match it with the Lions after a 62-37 defeat.
It was a nail-biter in the A reserve game, with only four goals separating the sides at the final whistle, but it was the Lions who were able to come away with a 49-45 win.
It was a tough start to the season for the B Graders after they fell to a 51-41 defeat, while C Grade fell to a similar margin as they were defeated 35-26 defeat.
It wasn't all bad on court as the under-17s were able to make a strong start to the season as they look to replicate their strong 2022 season, coming away with a 36-33 win over the Lions.
The Crows will hit the road this weekend when they take on Coolamon on Saturday.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
