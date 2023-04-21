The Irrigator

Lions' Licola Wilderness Village hosts campers for enjoyable week

By Robert Strempel
April 21 2023 - 10:00am
On Easter Monday seven young people from Leeton joined the buses that were transporting campers to the 2023 Lion's Licola camp at the Licola Wilderness Village which is situated on the Macalister River, 254 kilometers east of Melbourne.

