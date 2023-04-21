Licola Wilderness Village hosts campers for enjoyable week

On Easter Monday seven young people from Leeton joined the buses that were transporting campers to the 2023 Lion's Licola camp at the Licola Wilderness Village which is situated on the Macalister River, 254 kilometers east of Melbourne.
The township of Licola is owned entirely by the Lions Clubs of Victoria and Southern New South Wales. It is the only privately owned town in Victoria and is the only town that generates its own electricity, pumps and treats its own water and is responsible for its waste management.
Since 1980 Lions District 201N4 have been holding annual camps at Licola Wilderness Village for young people with special needs. These camps allow for those attending to experience independent living and also activities that would think not possible for them.
These activities include archery, high ropes, giant flying fox, giant swing, canoeing, a climbing wall, trampolines, arts and craft activities and hiking.
Campers will also experience social activities such as a fancy dress night, games nights and dances. To finish off the week of activities a concert is organised and put on by the campers.
In the 43 years that Lions have been organizing these camps, 2020 was the only year that the camp wasn't held. COVID-19 rudely interrupted the plans but we can truly say that operations are back to full swing.
Leeton again came forward and sponsored campers, while two campers who were originally introduced to Licola through Gralee School and Lions returned this year through sponsorship through NDIS program.
Campers returned to Leeton on after their extremely active week on Sunday, April 16.
