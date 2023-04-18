History Society calls out for help identifying students

This month the Leeton Family and Local History Society is trying to identify the children in this school photo from 1955.
It is the Leeton Public School Lower Kindergarten Class from that year. Can you help? If you can, why not email leetonfamilyandlocalhistory@gmail.com or text 0448 535 004.
Just let us know which child you are referring to eg second row third from left. The boy with the asterix on his chest is Russell Black.
Thanks for the help last month, where we were able to identify all the unknown people in the published photo. Yvonne Gladman was one of the first to identify Tony Clark, Juna Elkin and Thelma Clark. Thanks to all who offered their help.
