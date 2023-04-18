History Society calls out for help identifying students

The Irrigator
Leeton Family and Local History Society call out for help identifying kindergarten students from 1955

Updated April 18 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:00pm
This month the Leeton Family and Local History Society is trying to identify the children in this school photo from 1955.

