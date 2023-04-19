Some of the best golfers from around Australia will descend on Leeton over the weekend for the 2023 Leeton Pro-Am.
Leeton pro Jason Mimmo said everything is looking great ahead of the two-day event.
"We have got between 40-50 pros," he said.
"The golf course is probably in the best condition that it has been in for quite some time, the rain has been really helpful for us. It's in super condition.
"It looks like we could be getting some 22-23 degree days which is just about perfect."
One of the Pro's whose name will be familiar to golf fans is Marcus Fraser.
Fraser has competed on the Asian and European PGA tours picking up seven professional wins, and had the highest ranking of 51 in February 2013.
The talented golfer from Corowa has also competed at the US Open, The Open Championship and PGA Championship since turning professional in 2002.
RELATED
Fraser was one of the golfers who Mimmo feels could come away with the title on Sunday afternoon.
"Last year's winner James Gordon another Corowa pro, he is coming back," he said.
"Matt Stieger is another one, he spent some time in Narrandera and knows the course pretty well. He is back playing well.
"Overall, we have 5-7 past winners in the field as well."
Mimmo has thanked Sunrice for their support of the two-day event, which has seen them raise the prizemoney as well as the support of other local businesses.
"Traditionally, it has been $22,000, but we have been able to up that to $25,000 this year," he said.
"We have been able to keep it as a two-day event following on from Yenda (Wednesday) and Griffith (Thursday and Friday), so there is a good swing of events for the Pros.
"Locally, we have had 15 sponsors come on board as well, so the support has been great."
There will be plenty on offer for spectators as well, with a beer tent and coffee van on hand across both days, while a Callcuta and cash draw will be held on Saturday night at the Soldiers Club starting at around 6pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.