Leeton-Whitton Crows' tough start to the first-grade season will continue this weekend as they face a trip to Kindra Park to take on Coolamon.
The Crows are coming into the weekend after a defeat at the hands of GGGM Lions but were right in the game until midway through the final term.
Coach Tom Groves is hopeful his side are able to take the positives into their tough road trip this weekend.
"It's a tough start, but it is a good test," he said.
"We can take huge confidence out of the weekend, and we can move to Coolamon, and they had the bye first up.
"They picked up well in the offseason, and they picked up well so we have to be ready and take the confidence the confidence out of round one and keep improving and taking the small wins for us, and hopefully that can lead into big wins."
The Rovers have had a strong offseason off-field in terms of recruiting and will be looking to make a strong start to their season after having the bye in round one.
For Groves, the focus of this week will be making sure his forwards are able to match their pressure from round one.
"We just have to execute the way we want to play and working on our pressure," he said.
"If we can bring the pressure to the top sides, it gives us the chance to move forward. Our forwards and mids did that really well at stages.
"A big part of our game going forward is pressure and being able to transition from that."
Another pleasing thing for Groves was that his side was able to get through the round one clash without any major injuries and should be able to name a similar side for the clash with Coolamon.
This weekend will also give the under 17.5s a chance to rebound after a narrow defeat to start the season, while the reserve graders will be hoping to put together a better outing after a 131-point defeat.
