Leeton-Whitton Crows take on Coolamon in Riverina Football League

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 19 2023 - 11:30am, first published 10:54am
Leeton-Whitton Crows coach Tom Groves is hoping his side are able to continue to make positive steps when they head to Coolamon.
Leeton-Whitton Crows' tough start to the first-grade season will continue this weekend as they face a trip to Kindra Park to take on Coolamon.

