Yanco Ag was well represented at the Sydney Royal Easter Show, with 27 students and four staff venturing to the big smoke for the event.
Year 12 student and school captain, Jake Turner, participated in the NSW Beef Cattle Young Judges State Final where he qualified after taking out the Group 8 Riverina Division.
Despite not securing a place in a very tough field, the 17-year-old performed exceptionally well in an open state final against competitors up to the age of 25 securing prizes.
Meanwhile, eight students also competed in the NSW State Paraders finals.
Darby McClaren and Hamish Warhurst received 2nd place ribbons, Cody Grady 3rd place, and Jack Robson and Penny Ray 4th place.
In addition, Yanco Ag secured second place in the Schools Produce Competition Display, and it's home bred Limousin steer 'Yanco Diego' won first place in the lightweight schools class.
Miramonte Manny, a Square Meater, won 3rd place in a class of 30 steers, and Flemington Buck, a Limousin, received highly commended in his class. The team also achieved some solid results in the auction.
Yanco Ag principal, Marni Milne is delighted with the students success.
"You're always hopeful of good results and this year in particular is a cause to celebrate, coming back after Covid when we didn't have as many students and cattle participate," she said.
"It was good to get full compliment taking out so many prizes. The kids never cease to amaze me.
"The school community like that students have this experience. A lot of school's don't do it anymore given the commitment to be away for a period of time. But it's important for us that we provide our students this opportunity.
"You don't just get to qualify for Sydney Royal and you don't just turn up. The competition is tough and you have to have that experience at the local and district level to compete in Sydney."
Ms Milne said the success is also an important confidence boost for students, many who are looking forward to careers in agriculture.
"It's especially a confidence boost when it comes to the judges state final where they have to talk about their choices, the order of cattle and why they have picked that order of judging," she said.
"It's also really important they have that experience to build their confidence and skills.
"A number of our students want to peruse careers in agriculture, such as Jake who has already secured a position to train to become a stock and station agent next year.
"Gaining those connections and showcasing what you can do at these shows is invaluable for them," Ms Milne said.
