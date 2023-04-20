Almost 13 years to the day of its grand opening, Leeton's Jack in the Box outlet has moved to a new home.
The former shopfront of the Len Wade Pharmacy on Pine Avenue will house the new store, with hopes it will reopen some time next week.
Owner Rhonda McCormick expects the new building will allow for more toys to go on show, a larger space for customers maneuver, and allow for Ms McCormick to commence selling online.
"There's quite a bit of Deja Vu about this given it's been almost 13 years to the day that I opened," Ms McCormick said.
"I want to allow mothers with prams to access the store easier, as well as create more space for storage, and kick-start an online outlet focusing on specialty toys," she said.
"The previous location barely had any room. Although it's sad in some ways, I know it's for the best. I've outgrown my old space."
As a result, a larger selection of toys along with some new lines will be featured.
"We'll have everything from John Deere clothing to a new wooden toy range, in addition to favorites such as board games and lego," she said.
"We've fitted out the interior of the old pharmacy, installing new carpet and given the walls a coat of new paint.
"I think youngsters in town are going to be especially glad about the reopening; I've noticed some glum young expressions walking by the closed former outlet," she said.
Ms McCormick is eager to dress the front of the shop up in the iconic red paint the Jack in the Box is so well known for, but says she will need to await council approval.
"We are hoping that happens soon but we will need to await feedback and all the ticks from council. But I expect we're not far off," she said.
Ms McComick said she had always wanted to run her own business, and could not have picked a better one than a toy shop to focus on.
"I've always loved kids, excitement and fun. Running this business has been a real click for me. I think it was something Leeton needed," she said.
"Looking ahead, I've got some really exciting plans on the way that I can't wait to announce. I think the community is going to love them."
