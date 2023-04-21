The Irrigator

Former locals take helm of Wade Avenue's Leeton Centre Motel

AW
By Allan Wilson
April 21 2023 - 11:00am
Giselle and Roly Zappacosta have returned to the their roots to run the new look motel on Wade Avenue. Picture by Allan Wilson
An iconic Leeton motel has taken on a new lease of life, with the opening of the Leeton Centre Motel on Wade Avenue.

AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

