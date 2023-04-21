An iconic Leeton motel has taken on a new lease of life, with the opening of the Leeton Centre Motel on Wade Avenue.
Former residents, Roly and Giselle Zappacosta, have returned to town, taking on a 30 year lease for the outlet in January through the Local Aboriginal Land Council.
The community has welcomed the move given the building has not operated for some years.
While finishing touches are still being added to the outlet's facelift, business has already been hot in the three weeks since opening.
Mr Zappacosta said things are coming together nicely for establishment, located in a prime part of the Leeton CBD.
"We have 18 of the 23 rooms completed while another five are still being worked on," Mr Zappacosta said.
"Once we've finished all rooms, we will turn our attention to the café which we hope to have up and running for occupants and Leeton residents alike in about a month or two.
READ MORE
"We've leased the building for 30 years so it should have a bright future ahead. Already we've had a number of occupants from Melbourne, Sydney and Armidale stay with us and the feedback has been positive. It's been nice getting to know them as they come and go."
Mr Zappacosta has an extensive background in club and pub operations, having formerly worked at the Hotel Traralgon in Victoria.
While he enjoyed the experience, he says he always felt he was far from his family.
During a stay in Leeton, he and his partner came across the perfect opportunity to relocate while driving by the motel.
"It was my wife who suggested we take on the motel and I thought it was a great idea. At that time some work was happening but it was largely surrounded by fences. We had sold our house and saw perfect potential in the place," he said.
The response from the Leeton community has indicated to the couple that another motel was long needed.
Mr Zappacosta said residents are overjoyed to see the building up and running again.
"The feedback from the community has been amazing. We've had that many people walking past and coming in to congratulate us," Mr Zappacosta said.
"Leeton has needed more accommodation for some time so we're glad to be bringing that service to the area.
"One of the great things about the motel is it's location. It's close enough to the CBD so that those staying can go for a walk up the main street, do some shopping, grab a meal or enjoy a few drinks at one of the local pubs.
"With work ongoing at the Roxy theatre and our motel being located so close, I'm sure we will also reap the benefits of tourism when that building opens," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.