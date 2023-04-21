The newest installment of the Leeton Memories project is on display in the Leeton Community Op Shop, developed by artist Jason Richardson based on an interview with Leeton ricegrowers.
Organic ricegrowers Peter and Jenny Randall sat down with Kath Tenison from Charles Sturt University to discuss biodiversity, and a segment from the interview stuck out to Mr Richardson, inspiring him to create the newest display.
"Biodiversity has been a significant environmental consideration in recent decades," said Mr Richardson.
"However, I suspect it's one of those buzzwords that might not mean much to many people and the Randall's have beaut examples that demonstrate how it can contribute to our lives ... Peter outlines how the diversity of organisms in his rice fields assist with the growth of crops, while acknowledging the health risks that chemical inputs pose to farmers and our Riverina generally."
The display showcases the effectiveness of biodiversity efforts, attempting to show a microcosm of our own wider environment.
"This project developed from conversations we've had and a desire to help people understand their environment, in part because it's curious to see discussions like these often fail to acknowledge people are part of the landscape."
The project also includes textual contributions from the Leeton Writers Collective, including a poem from Jo Roberts and a poem from Leeton writer Sarah Tiffen's latest book.
"It's great to share one of the poems from Sarah Tiffen's last book alongside the Randall installation," said Mr Richardson.
"I admire her writing and like how that piece explores connections with places."
Ms Tiffen said that she was pleased to have been involved with the project at all.
"Telling stories in different ways is essential to belonging and identity. Red Earth Ecology's ethos of environment, place and honouring of our place within Nature is an important part of our community story."
