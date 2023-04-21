The Irrigator

The latest Leeton Memories display puts emphasis on the importance of biodiversity

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
Red Earth Ecology artist Jason Richardson in front of the latest Leeton Memories display. Photo contributed.
The newest installment of the Leeton Memories project is on display in the Leeton Community Op Shop, developed by artist Jason Richardson based on an interview with Leeton ricegrowers.

