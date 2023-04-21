The Irrigator

Around 40 youngsters attend first of a kind Youth Festival on Thursday

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 21 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 2:45pm
Some 40 youngsters turned out for Leeton Shire Council's inaugural youth festival on Thursday night.

