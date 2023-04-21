Some 40 youngsters turned out for Leeton Shire Council's inaugural youth festival on Thursday night.
Held at the Leeton Indoor Stadium, youngsters enjoyed exotic sports from around the world including pickleball, an exhibition match by local Filipino basketballers, prizes, giveaways, henna tattoos, a health information stall, basketball and a free sausage sizzle provided by Boys to the Bush.
Team Black were the basketball game winners, taking home vouchers for Dominoes pizza, donated by the local outlet.
Leeton council's recreation facilities and program coordinator, Maddy Clyne, said there were smiles all around.
"We're fairly happy with what was the first event but there is definitely a learning curve for how we should improve it next year," she said.
"Going forward we'll aim to do a little bit more promotion at an earlier time. I think it would also be ideal to try and move it to a weekend.
"But this year was a wonderful opportunity to collaborate with our community service coordinator. It was also great to have the stadium jump onboard as the venue.
"The world competition, our local henna tattoos and the health sessions were a real hit.
"But for me the most rewarding part was seeing all the local kids getting in and having a go."
The popularity of Pickleball could lead to a permanent squad being developed.
"Following on from an exhibition game with our local Filipino community, we hope there might be potential to get a season underway," Ms Clyne said.
"I know there is a Filipino community in Griffith, Leeton and Narrandera . If there is enough interest that could lead to us having a big MIA season which I would like to see happen."
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
