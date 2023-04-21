There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Roxy Theatre redevelopment, with hopes the project will be completed within 12 months.
Development project manager, Katherine Herrmann, says while council is still in deliberations, she is confident of the restoration coming to fruition.
"We're dealing with the administrators and working through our options to see what form the project will be delivered,' Ms Herrmann said.
"We're reviewing all options. There are a lot of elements to consider when a project goes into administration in terms of existing trades and how the project moves forward.
"What's important to understand is that the project is very well placed to move forward because a good portion of it is complete. We also understand the factors that need to be addressed from here," she said.
"We believe it will be completed within the available budget. Depending on the administrative phase, we anticipate it will be completed within 12 months."
Mayor Tony Reneker said council is gearing to work through a number of options going forward.
"I envision it will come before a council meeting which I hope to see happen sooner rather than later. But at the same time, we also want to take care and mitigate any risks," Cr Reneker said.
"Overall, I think there is a general disappointment in the community regarding what's happened with this company. They are an Australian group with over 40 projects in the pipeline. It's very unfortunate."
Meanwhile, tours allowing residents an inside view of the redevelopment has been something of a silver lining, with around 80 people taking part so far.
"Most have a sense of relief after they find that what they've heard on social media is different to what they see on site," Ms Herrmann said.
"It was our commitment to share all stages of the project from the outset and that is what we are doing because we know how dear the theatre is to everyone's hearts.
"Those tours are underway and I think it's beneficial for everybody to see what's going on inside and the enormity of the task at hand," she said.
