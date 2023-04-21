The Irrigator

Hopes theatre renovations will be completed within 12 months

AW
By Allan Wilson
April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Development project manager Katherine Herrmann says she is confident of the restoration coming to fruition despite the company attached to the project going into voluntary adminstration.
There is light at the end of the tunnel for the Roxy Theatre redevelopment, with hopes the project will be completed within 12 months.

AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

