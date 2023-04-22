The Mixed Triples Tournament held at L&D Bowling Club recently was a huge success with some players travelling from Lake Cargellico, Coleambally, Griffith, The Rock etc. to compete.
Leeton & District Bowlers took out 1st, 2nd & 3rd place and The Rock claiming 4th, from a field of twenty-two teams.
At Social Bowls last Thursday two games of Triples, with Mary Payten playing a double lead, took to the green.The drawn winners, Patti Wakeman, Hilary Chambers & Mary Payten defeated Lorraine Messner, Jan Walker & Mary Payten 16/8.
Messner's team were slow to start and despite scoring four shots on the ninth end were unable to overtake the stronger Wakeman's team.
Also playing a game of Triples Janet Bell, Elaine Sullivan & Jan Carroll overpowered Jean Leighton, Dot Semmler & Jan Fitzpatrick, only allowing them to win four of the fourteen ends played.
The monthly meeting will be held after play on Thursday.
