The Irrigator

L&D Ladies taste success at Mixed Triples Tournament

By Lorraine Messner
Updated April 22 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mixed Triples Tournament held at L&D Bowling Club recently was a huge success with some players travelling from Lake Cargellico, Coleambally, Griffith, The Rock etc. to compete.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.