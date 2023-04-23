Gary Thompson and Will Nardi fought out the Match of the Week in the Leeton Soldiers Club Squash competition.
Thompson led 2-1 but Nardi levelled at 2-2 by winning the fourth game 12-10 before Thompson sealed victory taking the deciding game 12-10.
On Monday little separated Katie McAliece and Ruby Miller in a see-sawing five game match.
McAliece won the first two games but Miller won the next two games to set up an exciting fifth game that McAliece won 12-10 to clinch the match.
Miranda Tait won the first two games against Brendon Looby however Looby then took control and claimed victory by winning the next three games.
Charmaine Lee and Nicole Onwuekwe played their regular five game match with Lee finishing strongly to win 3-2.
In matches decided in four games Zac Fairweather beat Brent Lister, Ondria Miller defeated Antoinette Taylor and Ryan Philpott downed Jackson Bullivant.
Other winners were Brodie Lashbrook and Trinity Taylor.
In Wednesday's competition Chris Newman finished full of running to overcome Will Gray-Mills 3-2 and Lizette Taylor-Gown lost the first two games to Jack Miller but fought back to level at two games all and then went on to win the deciding game 13-11.
Cadell Thompson had two wins on the night defeating Eden Reilly and then winning the fourth game 12-10 to down Callum Sheldrick.
Victories were also recorded by Cooper Boardman, Brad Woolner, Maanu Alexander, Simone Bruno and Jacob Harrison.
On Thursday Will Nardi took the first two games off Garry Walker but Walker then called upon his experience to claim victory by winning the next three games convincingly.
Declan Ryan won the fifth game 11-9 to edge out Col Thompson and Isabel Thompson had a 3-2 win over Alec Tait.
Narelle Ryan won the fourth game 12-10 to overcome Naomi Rawle.
In other matches victories went to Maanu Alexander, Brent Lister, Hayden Farrugia, Jackson Goman and Jason Curry.
