While the scoreline was one-sided as the Crows fell to an 82-point defeat at the hands of Coolamon there were once again strong signs.
The Crows led into the first term, but from there, the Rovers were able to get control of the game keeping the Leeton side to just four behinds while kicking five goals to lead by 24 points at the main change.
That margin blew out again in the third term, with the home side kicking six goals to one to all but wrap up the victory.
A seven-goal final term for the Coolamon side saw them able to walk away with a 19.10 (124) to 6.6 (42) victory.
Coolamon coach Jake Barrett was pleased with the performance of his side and their ability to get the game back onto their terms after trailing the Crows at the first break.
"I think we obviously started a bit slow there," Barrett said.
"I think Leeton did what they did last week to Ganmain and made it a real contest, and their pressure was pretty good.
"It's real credit to Leeton, and early on, they really brought it, but we definitely let ourselves down with just our fundamentals early on."
Taj Doyle had a strong day in the forward line with two goals, with Logan Mahalm, Cooper Purtill, Bryce Rogers and Jaxon Ryan kicking the Crows other goals.
Doyle was among the best for the Crows, with Kabe Stockton, Mason Dryburgh, Purtill, Angus Crelley and Dan Hillam also having strong games.
It was a tough round all around weekend, with the reserve grade and under 17.5s both suffering heavy defeats falling to 139 and 109 point defeat respectively.
