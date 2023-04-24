The Irrigator

Leeton United fall to Tolland in Pascoe Cup opener

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 24 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leeton United had to overcome an early reshuffle in their season opener against Tolland as they fell 3-1 at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.