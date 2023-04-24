Leeton United had to overcome an early reshuffle in their season opener against Tolland as they fell 3-1 at home.
The United side lost Sam Pirrottina in the opening 10 minutes, and Tolland was able to make the most of the early reshuffle with a goal with 11 minutes gone.
Tolland was able to make it a two-goal lead just after the hour mark, but on the brink of halftime, Freddi Gardner was able to send through brother Henri to make it 2-1 at the break.
There were passages during the second half where it looked like it was just a matter of time before United were able to equalise with a couple of shots away but were easily saved by the Tolland keeper.
Tyler Arnold was able to pull off a stunning diving save to keep it at 2-1 and keep United's chance of finding the equaliser.
As the home side pushed to find the second goal, Tolland was able to find their third through Jacob Ochieng with two minutes left in the game.
Despite the result, new Leeton United coach Ethan Murphy was pleased with how his side was able to battle through adversity.
"We are a brand new team, so the biggest thing is just trying to get new combinations going," he said.
"We had to change personnel in the first 10 minutes due to injury and then had to do it again in the second half with the player that we brought on.
"It was just one of those opening day games, and Tolland have said they are aiming for top two or three, so to be on top of the game as much as we were in the second half, I'm pretty ok with."
It was an unfortunate moment for Pirrottina, who tweaked his other hamstring in the warm-up before coming from the field with a twinge in his other leg.
"From there, we had to adjust things in pushing Joey (Fondacaro) back and pushing Matt (Arnold) out, and that changed the spine of the team within the first ten minutes, which isn't ideal, but we had quality on the bench so I wasn't really concerned," he said.
"There were a couple of momentary lapses, and we had to readjust with the changes, but there was still a strong period there where I thought we were going to equalise.
"We set up well against them, and they are a strong team, so I was just happy that we were able to match it with them."
It wasn't all bad on Sunday for the United side, as the second-grade ladies were able to come away with a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Sarah Elliot, Charlie Lamont and Samantha Ciavarella.
The second-grade men's side was also able to pick up three points with a 5-0 win, while third grade won 7-0.
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
