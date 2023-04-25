The Irrigator
Home/Comment

Local leader column with Mary Errey from Leeton Connect | April 2023

By Mary Errey
April 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leeton Connect co-ordinator and local leader columnist Mary Errey.
Leeton Connect co-ordinator and local leader columnist Mary Errey.

Today I would like to talk about volunteers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.