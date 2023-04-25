Today I would like to talk about volunteers.
A key piece of information for NFPs looking for volunteers is that the main reason (44 per cent) people first became involved in an organisation is that they knew someone who was involved or that they were asked to volunteer.
Across Australia it is estimated that over five million people formally volunteered their time in 2020. This is almost one quarter (24.8 per cent) of people aged 15 and over. In regional areas this is as high as 28.2 per cent.
The main reasons for volunteering are to help others and community (74 per cent) or for personal satisfaction to do something worthwhile (66 per cent).
To those organisations that are looking for volunteers keep in mind that people mainly volunteer because they feel an alignment to the cause and they want to give back.
The following are tips for recruiting volunteers.
To those that already volunteer their time should consider why you volunteer and what is good about volunteering for your chosen organisation.
I would encourage you to tell your friends, tell everyone but especially communicate those thoughts to the organisations you volunteer for. This will not only encourage others to volunteer but will also give valuable feedback to the organisation on what they are doing right for their volunteers so in turn encouraging more volunteers.
Remember that constructive feedback can also be valuable and offers opportunities of improvement in processes and practices in any organisation.
Leeton Connect is working hard gathering information on volunteering opportunities in our community. If you or someone you know is thinking of volunteering contact us so we can match you with the appropriate volunteering opportunity.
National Volunteer Week is 15 to 21 May and the theme is 'The Change Makers'. Let's celebrate and say thank you to the Change Makers in our community.
Let's stay connected. Together we are one.
