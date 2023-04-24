AS THE sky turned from black to shades of purple and finally daylight, Leeton gathered as one to pay their respects to current and past servicemen and women.
The dawn service started with a march up Leeton's main street, led by a police vehicle, veterans, families of veterans, school students and more. Elijah Ingram from Leeton's Wiradjuri community also took part, conducting a moving smoke ceremony as part of the parade to ensure Indigenous participation and culture was also recognised.
A large crowd formed at the cenotaph as the ceremony started, led by Leeton RSL Sub-branch president and returned veteran Luke Mahalm.
He said it was important to remember the service of all servicemen and women, starting with those who stormed the beaches of Gallipoli 108 years ago to those who laid their lives down throughout WWI and WWII and all of the conflicts thereafter.
"Let us dedicate ourselves to taking up the burden of the fallen," Mr Mahalm said.
"Let us dedicate ourselves to the service of their ideals for which they died."
The service also included prayers led by Father Robert Murphy, the Last Post and reveille was sounded and the community fell silent for a minute of silence.
As the sun continued to rise behind the cenotaph and light broke over the shire, the service came to an end.
With Anzac Day meaning so much to so many, the dawn service is only the beginning of commemorations for Leeton.
The main march will be held from 10am, as well as two other commemorations in Yanco and Whitton at noon and 3pm respectively.
