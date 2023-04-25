A glorious autumn afternoon encouraged an outstanding roll up of 28 bowlers to last week's Leeton Soldiers Club social bowls day.
Rink 13 resembled a scene from "Friday the Thirteenth" as Leo Plant's highly-rated team including Rob O'Callaghan and Rob Graham were mauled by Jack Collard's dream team, 35-14.
Four of Plant's shots came on the last end.
Collard had a sensational afternoon registering two resting touchers on his way to leading his side to the easiest of victories.
On rink 12 a wrong bias saw the wheels completely fall off Len Clare's game in his battle with Phil Morris, who finally won a tight contest 15-12.
Scoring 10 shots on the final three ends wasn't enough to get John Leech's team over the line on rink 11 against Greg Bowyer's side, eventually going down 22-15.
Rink 10 had Bill Mitchell's team storm home after conceding nine shots in the first four ends to record a 19-14 win over Ken O'Connell's outfit.
In the final match of the afternoon, Ted Butler and Mick Dolan had a hard-fought, 18-14 victory over Bill Watt and Ken Hillier.
Resting touchers were recorded by Bob Hermes, Tony Woods, Mitchell, Plant and Collard, with wrong biases going to Clare and Mitchell.
In his first year of competitive bowls, Terry Dale progressed to the club singles championship final after securing a 31-25 victory over David Noad.
Dale will now play Leo Plant for championship honours after he defeated Len Eason 31-30.
