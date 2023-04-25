The Irrigator

Leeton Soldiers Club's men do battle in social bowls

By Wrong Bias
April 25 2023 - 11:00am
Ross Cantrill prepares to make a delivery. Picture supplied
A glorious autumn afternoon encouraged an outstanding roll up of 28 bowlers to last week's Leeton Soldiers Club social bowls day.

