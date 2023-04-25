PARKVIEW Public School's representative soccer sides had double the success at the recent LNPSSA championships.
Both the boys and girls teams claimed the LNPSSA titles thanks to some outstanding results.
The girls event was held at the Parkview PS Oval, with Parkview opening the competition against a determined Small Schools outfit.
Evie Boots, Phoebe Crispe and Piper De Valentin worked well in the forward line, putting pressure on the defence early and providing plenty of scoring opportunities.
Ava Weymouth found the back of the net in the fourth minute to put the first score on the board of the game. Parkview then struck a penalty thanks to an opposition handball with captain Miah Weymouth taking the shot. After initially hitting the crossbar, she followed up to make the score 2-0. With some fancy footwork, Ava Weymouth scored again, securing a 3-0 lead into half-time.
Parkview continued the pressure in the second half, with Zara Munro making the most of perfectly-placed passes, scoring twice. Airlie Chilko managed to pounce on a rebound from defence, scoring and sealing a 6-0 win for the Parkview team.
Final score: Parkview PS 6 (Ava Weymouth '4, '12; Miah Weymouth '8; Zara Munro '17, '24; Airlie Chilko '28) d Small Schools 0.
The next challenge was facing Leeton Public School in the LNPSSA final. After an impressive solo run, dodging defenders and, with the support of a home crowd, Ava Weymouth found the back of the net in the second minute, giving the team an early lead. Leeton PS put up a strong fight, but Sapphire Ward-Contreras, Emerald Ward-Contreras and Zeanna Johnstone put in solid defensive efforts to shut down the oppositions attack.
A quick substitution had Amethyst Ward-Contreras and Ava Gilmour take the field adding extra strength through the midfield, showing aggression and determination to regain possession of the ball. Keira Hewson was also an imposing force in goals, helping keep Parkview secure at the back.
In the end, two more well constructed goals to Airlie Chilko and Zara Munro allowed Parkview to secure victory and the LNPSSA title for another year.
Final score: Parkview PS 3 (Ava Weymouth '2; Airlie Chilko '11; Zara Munro '22) d Leeton PS 0.
The competition for the boys was hosted at the Leeton No. 3 Oval, with Parkview enjoying a successful tournament, taking on Small Schools in their first game of the competition.
Parkview got on the scoreboard early courtesy of Brock Marks after a brilliant display of teamwork up front before finding the net.
Confidence grew from there, and the boys settled into their positions. Scorers in the first half were Brock Marks with a double, Deklan Boots and Cooper DeValentin, giving Parkview a 4-0, half-time lead.
The second half had Parkview continue to play an attacking game style, more than doubling their half-time score. Goals for the second half went to Cooper DeValentin and Deegan Tiffin who both scored doubles, Jed Crowe, Beau Roden and Zac Iannelli.
Final score: Parkview 10 (Brock Marks '2 '7, Deklan Boots '11, Cooper De Valentin '14, '17, Deegan Tiffin '18, '25, Jed Crowe '21, Beau Roden, '27, Zac Iannelli '29) d Small Schools 0.
The LNPSSA final was a match up with a determined Narrandera PS, who had won a close encounter with Leeton PS. A goal came early courtesy of a clinical strike from Zac Iannelli, and almost immediately later, Brock Marks doubled the advantage when he found the back of the net. Zac Iannelli made it a three goal lead five minutes later to give Parkview real belief in the shadows of half-time.
With the score 3-0, Parkview decided on a goalkeeper swap, giving Tristan Ganderton a chance to have a run around, after not having to touch the ball due to the solid Parkview defence line. Cooper DeValentin was now in charge from the back.
The change worked wonders with even more purpose for the team through the midfield leading to goals in quick succession to Deegan Tiffin and Beau Roden to make the scoreline at 5-0 at half-time.
The second half had Narrandera put more pressure on the Parkview outfit, with Parkview's defenders needing to come together to shut them down. The single goal of the second half went to Chayce Powles, who was a solid defender for the Parkview unit all day, leaving Parkview as LNPSSA champions for another year.
Final score: Parkview PS 6 (Zac Iannelli '1, '8; Brock Marks '3; Beau Roden '10; Deegan Tiffin '14, Chayce Powles '23) d Narrandera PS 0.
