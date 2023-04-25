A MAN allegedly led police on a chase during broad daylight in Murrami, reaching speeds of up to 100km/h.
Police said the incident occurred at 11.10am on April 21 when the 18-year-old man was driving a Toyota Hilux on Wattle Road at Murrami.
Officers attempted to stop the driver for random testing, but allege the man increased his speed and a pursuit started.
The chase continued around the township of Murrami on both sealed and unsealed roads, with speeds allegedly reaching 100km/h.
The driver finally stopped his vehicle on Herrmann Road where he was placed under arrest and taken to the Griffith Police Station.
He was charged with police pursuit, learner unaccompanied and fail to stop vehicle when directed.
