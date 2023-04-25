Man in critical condition after alleged Yanco assault

A MAN has been taken to hospital in Sydney in a critical condition following an alleged assault in Yanco over the weekend.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District were called to a home in Cudgel Street in Yanco about 8.15pm on Saturday, April 22 after reports two men had allegedly been assaulted.
On arrival, police said they found a 36-year-old man and a 55-year-old man with several injuries to their heads, arms, and legs.
The two men were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to Griffith Hospital.
However, the 36-year-old man was later taken to St George Hospital in Sydney in a critical condition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police started an investigation into the incident and, following extensive inquires, arrested a 30-year-old man about 6.20pm on Sunday, April 23 in Leeton.
The man was charged with several assault charges including reckless wounding.
He was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Monday, April 24. Bail was again refused during this court appearance and he will re-appear in court next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.