YANCO'S community hall hosted a huge crowd for Anzac Day commemorations, but all in attendance could have heard a pin drop during the reflective service.
Hosted by the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club, the service was conducted by president and Australian Royal Navy veteran Nadine Block.
Community members of all ages and backgrounds took part in the service where wreaths were laid, the names of the fallen read aloud and the Last Post and reveille sounded in person by Ian Bull on the bugle.
It was one of the largest crowds in recent times for the Yanco service, with Ron Lipscombe giving the commemorative address and Yanco Agricultural High School students Alice Caldow and Jake Turner reading A Tribute to Anzac Day by Ken Bunker.
Miss Block rounded out the service with the Ode of Remembrance.
Attendees then had the chance for a further catch up as they headed to the Yanco All-Servicemen's Club for lunch and refreshments before playing a game of two-up and sharing stories with each other.
The Yanco service featured solid representation from students, whose participation was key in the commemorations.
