The Irrigator
Home/Weekly Wrap - List
Photos

Yanco community comes together for sombre Anzac Day service in 2023

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yanco Public School captains Indie Dunn (left) and Mia Johnson Hamlin were part of the Yanco Anzac Day commemorations on Tuesday. Picture by Talia Pattison
Yanco Public School captains Indie Dunn (left) and Mia Johnson Hamlin were part of the Yanco Anzac Day commemorations on Tuesday. Picture by Talia Pattison

YANCO'S community hall hosted a huge crowd for Anzac Day commemorations, but all in attendance could have heard a pin drop during the reflective service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.