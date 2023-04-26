Flight options on two major Wagga routes are set to get a lot slimmer after one carrier announced cuts set to take place within the week.
From May 1, Rex Airlines is set to cut its Saab 340 turboprop flights on the Wagga-Melbourne and Wagga-Sydney routes as part of major cutbacks across the nation.
Meanwhile, while there are currently five Wagga-Sydney flights per day on weekdays, this will soon drop to three a day.
General manager of network strategy for Rex Airlines Warrick Lodge said staff shortages had brought about the decision.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"These adjustments are necessitated by the chronic shortage of airline professionals, particularly pilots and engineers, as well as the severe disruption in the supply chain of aircraft and engine parts," Mr Lodge said.
It's believed the arrangements will be in place for at least several months.
Wagga is one of nine routes to see a reduction in flights and the only destination in the Riverina to be affected.
"We do understand the impact these adjustments would have on the regional communities affected as Rex is the lifeline for these communities," Mr Lodge said.
"We pledge that we will reinstate the services once the situation has stabilised."
Rex is Australia's largest independent regional and domestic airline operating a fleet of 61 Saab 340 and 7 Boeing 737-800NG aircraft to 58 destinations throughout all states in Australia.
In addition to the airline Rex, the Rex Group comprises wholly owned subsidiaries Pel-Air Aviation (air freight, aeromedical and charter operator), the Australian Airline Pilot Academy with campuses in Wagga and Ballarat, and propeller maintenance organisation, Australian Aerospace Propeller Maintenance.
Rex is also a 50 per cent shareholder of National Jet Express (NJE), a premier Fly-In-Fly-Out (FIFO), charter and freight operator.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.