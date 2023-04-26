THE A grade Crows will be hoping they can secure their first victory of the season with a win over their old enemy this weekend.
Leeton-Whitton will travel to Narrandera to take on the Eagles in round three of the competition as they search for their first points of the season.
Last weekend A grade had a tough day on the court when they were downed by the Coolamon Hoppers at Kindra Park, 76-34.
Lauren Hodge was one of the side's better players on the day, as well as Madeline Irvin. The Eagles are also winless so far this season following heavy losses to MCUE and Collingullie GP.
With both teams hoping to get off the mark, the game provides the perfect opportunity for the Crows to do so.
Lower grade results - round two
Under 17s: Leeton-Whitton 29 d Coolamon 26
C grade: Coolamon 37 d Leeton-Whitton 9
B grade: Coolamon 45 d Leeton-Whitton 29
A reserve: Coolamon 41 d Leeton-Whitton 35
