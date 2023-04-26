The Irrigator

Yanco-Wamoon and Leeton to get Group 20 League Tag seasons underway

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated April 26 2023 - 11:49am, first published 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a two-week delay to the start of the season, both Yanco-Wamoon and Leeton will get their Group 20 League Tag campaigns underway on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Warren

Liam Warren

Sports Journalist

As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA

Local News

Get the latest Leeton news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.