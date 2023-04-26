After a two-week delay to the start of the season, both Yanco-Wamoon and Leeton will get their Group 20 League Tag campaigns underway on Sunday.
For defending premiers Leeton, it will be an early test of their credentials as they head to Ron Crowe Oval to take on West Wyalong.
Leeton coach Jade Butler is happy to be facing a test to start their year.
"Everyone is keen, and we have been training pretty hard," he said.
"It will be good to go out there and test ourselves, and hopefully, we can get the win against West Wyalong.
"They are a pretty good side, so it will be a good test to straight up to see how we are shaping up."
The Greens will be without a couple of regulars this weekend, but Butler has full confidence in the youngsters who will step up to fill those vacancies.
"We have a couple of girls who are unavailable, but it gives the opportunity for a couple of the younger girls to cement a spot while they are out of the side," he said.
"We have always been pretty lucky with having the juniors coming up and help us when we need, and the girls that are coming into the side taking the spots of some that have left, they are looking really good."
Meanwhile, for the Hawks, they will be starting their season at home against the Hay Magpies.
This year coach Pat Hart feels his side has the potential to make a return to the finals once they are able to get some games under their belt.
"They have been training twice a week to try and get a bit of fitness into them," he said.
"We have had about 16 girls there, so we have the numbers, but they will probably need a couple of games to get going.
"We have lost a couple of good players, but that's the way it goes."
Hart feels the addition of some younger players will help to see them make their return to the top five.
"We have some young ones that have come to the club, and they have some speed about them which is what you need," he said.
"They are good girls, and they train hard, but we are probably just missing that x-factor player."
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
