PATIENCE will be key for Leeton United this weekend as they continue to work out their new team structure to see what will be best for them.
United will host Cootamundra on Sunday afternoon following their round one loss to Tolland.
While getting the new Pascoe Cup season off to a winning start was the goal, United coach Ethan Murphy said there was no need to panic.
This week the side will reset and again make adjustments to their game plan to see where they can improve to secure the three points on offer against Cootamundra.
Sam Pirrottina injured his hamstring in last week's clash and is expected to spend a week or two on the side line.
"We're just trying to figure out within our squad what is working best at the moment," Murphy said.
"That may take two weeks, that may take two months. We don't really know. We're just trying to put our best foot forward.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"All of the teams are a bit of an unknown at the moment until you play them and we're a bit of an unknown to ourselves as well.
"They key thing I think is just focusing on ourselves and what we can be doing to get the three points (in each game)."
Cootamundra have been improving as a team in recent years and will look to challenge the reigning premiers on their home turf on Sunday.
"They never roll over and always put up a good fight," Murphy said.
The game will get underway at the Mia Club Oval from 3.20pm on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.