OUR annual Red Shield Appeal has officially commenced and runs through all of May.
The Leeton Corps will commence in Pine Avenue this week so keep a look for them. If you would like to assist just contact Lesley at the Leeton Corps on 6953 6929 and she will work with you to establish an online collection, or give a roster for the static sites or you can just donate to the appeal yourself.
Remember, most of the monies raised in our community, (via the Red Shield Appeal) comes back to the community, to support our most vulnerable. For example those seeking longer-term housing options, emergency financial assistance, or just someone to talk to.
Some of the assistance provided by the Leeton Corps (Salvation Army) is access to Salvos Connect - 1300 371 288.
If you require a financial or material assistance contact this number, Mondays are best, and you will go through an assessment.
If successful, you will be able to pick up your voucher from the Leeton Corps.
Griffith Corps will have static stations about during May 20 to 23, Contact Lyn if you would like to assist in some way. The Salvation Army Griffith can be contacted on 6964 3388.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Don't forget National Volunteer week, which is May 16 to 22. We all know our volunteers are treasured so let's honour those who continually give as we could not do without them in our community.
Just a note.
We would love to hear from you if you have some time to give. Give Michelle or Judy a call on 0432 00 11 63 (Michelle) or 0447 096 418 (Judy).
We hold dear those who have served and continue to serve within our armed forces.
The Leeton dawn service, main march and wreath Laying on Anzac Day was as usual undertaken with respect and dignity. Well done Leeton.
