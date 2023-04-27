COULD Leeton-Whitton's losing streak finally come to an end this weekend?
That is the hope of the first grade team when they make the short trip down the road to Narrandera to take on the Eagles.
The Crows haven't won a match since the 2021 season, but will be in with every chance against Narrandera on Saturday afternoon.
Leeton-Whitton and Narrandera are both yet to register a win in season 2023.
The Crows have gone down to GGGM and Coolamon in the first two rounds of the year, while Narrandera have lost to MCUE and Collingullie GP.
Both teams will be using the match as every opportunity to get on the board, with Crows coach Tom Groves hoping the youth mixed with experience heads will finally get the monkey off the back for Leeton-Whitton.
A victory will not only put the Crows on the board, but will give them a confidence boost heading into a big weekend in round four against the Swans.
